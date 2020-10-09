SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.93. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

About SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)

Shimao Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of architect, design, business management, and consultancy services.

