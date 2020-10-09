Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 7,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,835. The stock has a market cap of $949.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.16. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

