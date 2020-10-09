Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €156.88 ($184.56).

SAE stock opened at €142.60 ($167.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €107.42. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €34.45 ($40.53) and a twelve month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

