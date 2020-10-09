Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $970.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,016.89.

SHOP stock opened at $1,069.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,752.77, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $988.22 and a 200-day moving average of $825.84. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 286.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

