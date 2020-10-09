Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.57 ($50.09).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €37.02 ($43.55) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.