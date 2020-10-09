Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.57 ($50.09).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €37.02 ($43.55) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

