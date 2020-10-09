Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SFFYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Signify alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Signify has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.