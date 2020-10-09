Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Truist

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target reduced by Truist from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPG. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.78.

NYSE:SPG opened at $70.07 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

