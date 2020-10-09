Single Collateral DAI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.93 or 0.04837196 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.