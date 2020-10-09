SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One SIRIN LABS Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $16.84 million worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SIRIN LABS Token

SIRIN LABS Token (CRYPTO:SRN) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 tokens. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SIRIN LABS Token Token Trading

SIRIN LABS Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Tidex, CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin, Allbit, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, LATOKEN and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIRIN LABS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIRIN LABS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIRIN LABS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

