SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SKM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 68.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 37.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 41.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

