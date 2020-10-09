Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $140.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 291,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,936. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average is $123.27. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

