Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.83

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.83 and last traded at $154.47, with a volume of 13685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.