SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.45

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 47803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

