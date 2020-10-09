SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.45

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 47803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPOB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

