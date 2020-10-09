Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post sales of $1.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Social Reality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Social Reality reported sales of $1.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Social Reality will report full-year sales of $6.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 million to $7.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.31 million, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $16.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Social Reality.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Social Reality in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SRAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Social Reality has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

