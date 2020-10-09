Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Social Reality’s earnings. Social Reality reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Social Reality will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Social Reality.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAX. B. Riley began coverage on Social Reality in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of SRAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 106,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Social Reality has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

