Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Sogou from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of NYSE:SOGO remained flat at $$8.87 on Friday. 9,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,992. Sogou has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sogou by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sogou
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
