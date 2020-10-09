Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 116,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

