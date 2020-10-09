Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after buying an additional 2,520,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.