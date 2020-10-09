SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $18.94. SpartanNash shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 26,702 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SPTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $273,720. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

