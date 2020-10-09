SpartanNash Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,868 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,234% compared to the typical daily volume of 290 call options.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $273,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 905.9% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 404,757 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 595.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SpartanNash by 809.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 135,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,746. The stock has a market cap of $609.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

