SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $31.94. Approximately 23,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 14,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.