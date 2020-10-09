Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

A number of analysts have commented on SEPJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

