Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at 140166

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by 140166 from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.93.

SQ opened at $183.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.97 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $4,990,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Square by 400.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 583.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

