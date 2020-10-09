Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Barclays from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $183.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.97 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 21.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 222,046 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 194.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $317,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 27.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.