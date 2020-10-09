Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.95

Shares of Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.95 and traded as low as $47.70. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 1,225,501 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

About Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

