Starcom (LON:STAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.86. Starcom shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 344,085 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

