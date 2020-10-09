STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Cap of $36.78 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00010389 BTC on major exchanges including DSX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and DDEX. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $36.78 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.76 or 0.04956952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00055901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, OKCoin, HitBTC, Tokens.net, DSX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

