Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0250 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Liqui and Neraex. Status has a market capitalization of $86.65 million and $8.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01516850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00156265 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ChaoEX, ABCC, Ethfinex, IDCM, Gate.io, Neraex, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, IDAX, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, Tidex, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Ovis, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, Bithumb, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, Huobi, Koinex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, GOPAX, BigONE, CoinTiger, DragonEX, OTCBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.