Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.12 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. Steem has a total market cap of $65.12 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,079.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.02140940 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00530321 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 406,090,083 coins and its circulating supply is 389,115,989 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, Bithumb, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Bittrex, Poloniex and RuDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

