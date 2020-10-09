Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $196,220.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $861,459.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stepan by 1,612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.