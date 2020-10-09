Stifel Nicolaus Increases Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$8.25

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.28.

Aphria stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,531,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.30. Aphria has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.63.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

