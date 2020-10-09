Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xilinx Call Options (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 48,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 8,912 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock traded up $11.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The company had a trading volume of 523,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $878,325. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 39.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.