Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,270 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,583% compared to the typical volume of 432 call options.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.15. 43,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

