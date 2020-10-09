Stolper Co Has $4.01 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stolper Co decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,903. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

