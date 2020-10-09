Stolper Co Sells 3,814 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stolper Co lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

PFE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 148,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,664,387. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

