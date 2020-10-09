Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $55.01 on Monday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

