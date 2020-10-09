Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $638,720.73 and $3,106.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, BiteBTC, Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00257279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.01525297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157891 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Tidex, Bitbns, OKEx, BiteBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

