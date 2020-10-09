SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SZEVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC cut SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

SZEVY stock remained flat at $$6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. SUEZ/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

