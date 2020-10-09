Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Shares of SUI opened at $150.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.12, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $68,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

