Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.25. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 528,860 shares.

SNDL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 107,533 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

