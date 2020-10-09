SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $10.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SunPower by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 93,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,347. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.92 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.