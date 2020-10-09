Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at Canaccord Genuity

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.79.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of SGY opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$1.18.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.51 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.