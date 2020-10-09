SWATCH GRP AG/ADR’s (SWGAY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $12.10 on Monday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

