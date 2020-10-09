Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $27.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

