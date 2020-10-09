Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $34.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.81.

NYSE:SYF opened at $29.15 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

