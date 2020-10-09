Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $9.59 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $62,236.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock worth $273,151 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

