Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $3,393,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,284.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $506,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,599 shares of company stock valued at $45,613,143 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.16. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,913. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

