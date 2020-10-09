Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

NYSE TH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.