Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.52. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 245,487 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $349.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$503,025.60. Insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,150 over the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

